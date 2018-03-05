Monday, 05 March 2018

School ponders expansion

BENSON Primary School is considering how to expand.

Headteacher Helen Crolla, a number of governors and members of the Benson Church of England Voluntary School Trust met with the project manager to discuss where more classrooms could be built and how traffic could access the site during the building process.

Mrs Crolla said: “At all times the safety of the children, families and staff are considered.

“There is still much to be decided but we should prepare ourselves for the changes that will come whatever our feelings. As soon as there are plans to share, parents will be invited to see these.”

In November Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, conducted a feasibility study of the school site.

Drilling took place to test the soil beneath the playing field, off Oxford Road, and the car park, which belongs to the school trust.

Benson’s draft neighbourhood plan says “enhancements” of the school will be required with the prospect of hundreds of new homes that would increase demand for places.

