Monday, 05 March 2018

Road cash plea

BENSON Parish Council has been asked to reconsider its decision not to contribute towards road repairs.

In October it refused to pay £17,000 towards the resurfacing of Castle Square.

Now Mark Gray, the village’s county councillor, has asked again, saying the authority has “limited money”.

