Monday, 12 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Divided views

A WOMAN has objected to plans to sub-divide a house next door.

June Pike says that the conversion of an extension at the propety in Blacklands Road, Benson, into a new dwelling would mean she was overlooked.

She told a meeting of Benson Parish Council that a front bedroom window would look directly into her daughter’s bedroom and her kitchen.

The council agreed to recommend refusal on the grounds of overdevelopment.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33