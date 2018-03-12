Divided views

Regatta cancelled to finish boathouse
THE Goring and Streatley Regatta will not take ... [more]
A WOMAN has objected to plans to sub-divide a house next door.
June Pike says that the conversion of an extension at the propety in Blacklands Road, Benson, into a new dwelling would mean she was overlooked.
She told a meeting of Benson Parish Council that a front bedroom window would look directly into her daughter’s bedroom and her kitchen.
The council agreed to recommend refusal on the grounds of overdevelopment.
Lent soup lunch raises £390 for homelessness charity
A LENT lunch in Sonning Common raised £390.81 for ... [more]
