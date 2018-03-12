Cutting deal

Regatta cancelled to finish boathouse
THE Goring and Streatley Regatta will not take ... [more]
Monday, 12 March 2018
MORE than £9,000 is to be paid to a landscaping and grounds maintenance company for grass-cuttingand hedge-trimming in Benson over the next two years.
The parish council has agreed to pay £4,545 a year to Azalea Landscapes, of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, with an option to extend the deal for a further year.
12 March 2018
More News:
Lent soup lunch raises £390 for homelessness charity
A LENT lunch in Sonning Common raised £390.81 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say