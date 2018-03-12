Cash for bypass bid

BENSON Parish Council is seeking a share of £215million in government money to help pay for a village bypass.

The Oxfordshire Growth Board has secured the money for new homes and infrastructure across the county.

Parish councillor Dave Olley asked if some could go towards the relief road north of the village.

The road is seen as vital to help ease congestion in Benson, which is facing the prospect of about 770 new homes under plans already approved or pending.

Councillor Mark Gray, the village’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, said the parish council should make a formal written request.

The Oxfordshire Housing and Growth Deal will provide £60million for affordable housing and £150million for infrastructure improvements, including road and rail.