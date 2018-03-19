Children's race day

A CROSS country race for primary schools from across Oxfordshire and beyond will be held in Benson next Saturday (March 24).

The 14th annual John William Stacey Memorial race will be held on the sports field adjacent to RAF Benson Primary School.

Last year a record 22 schools and a total of 251 runners took part.

All children in years one to six are welcome to race. There is no entry fee and children just need to wear a school PE kit and trainers.

Medals will be awarded for first, second and third in each race with a participation certificate for every runner. An event trophy is awarded to the school with the most points (minimum of three children per school required).

Registration is on the field from 9.30am and the first race will be at 10am. Bacon rolls and hot drinks will be on sale to spectators.