New clean-up

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
A CLEAN-UP event in Benson will now be held next Saturday (March 24) from 10am to noon.
The event, which is part of the nationwide Great Spring Clean, was due to take place on March 3 but was postponed due to the snow.
Volunteers should meet at the parish hall to collect the equipment.
19 March 2018
More News:
Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff ... [more]
POLL: Have your say