Monday, 19 March 2018

New clean-up

A CLEAN-UP event in Benson will now be held next Saturday (March 24) from 10am to noon.

The event, which is part of the nationwide Great Spring Clean, was due to take place on March 3 but was postponed due to the snow.

Volunteers should meet at the parish hall to collect the equipment.

