Choral music

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
BENSON Choral Society will perform Brahms’s German Requiem at Dorchester Abbey next Saturday (March 24) at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £18 and £15 (reserved) or £12 (unreserved). To book, call Stephanie on 01865 407395 (evenings) or email tickets.
bensonchoral@gmail.com
19 March 2018
Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff ... [more]
