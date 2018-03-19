Monday, 19 March 2018

RAF studies

RAF Benson Primary School is commemorating the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

It has joined the RAF100 project, linking all of its topics to the centenary events.

Pupils will study health, the impact of exercise, the circulatory system, maps, compass points, planes, helicopters and the general history of the RAF.

They will then showcase their work to their parents.

