RAF studies

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
RAF Benson Primary School is commemorating the centenary of the Royal Air Force.
It has joined the RAF100 project, linking all of its topics to the centenary events.
Pupils will study health, the impact of exercise, the circulatory system, maps, compass points, planes, helicopters and the general history of the RAF.
They will then showcase their work to their parents.
19 March 2018
More News:
Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff ... [more]
POLL: Have your say