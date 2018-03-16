Post Office van set to serve villages

PUBLIC consultation has begun on the proposed introduction of a mobile Post Office service for Nettlebed, Checkendon, Stoke Row and RAF Benson.

The service is being run by Raj Vasaratnam, who is postmaster for Warborough, and is designed to help rural communities which have lost their post offices.

The Post Office van will provide all the normal services as well as selling some cards and stationery.

The proposed timetable is as follows:

Stoke Row village hall: Monday, Thursday and Friday, 11.15am to 12.15pm; Tuesday, 10.30am to 11.30am.

RAF Benson: Tuesday, 12.15pm to 1.15pm.

Checkendon village hall: Friday, 9am to 11am.

Nettlebed village club: Monday and Thursday, 9am to 11am.

Stoke Row has been without any post office services since May last year. It used to be run by Sue Chana, from Chana Stores in Woodcote, but stopped when the counter at the shop closed.

In Checkendon former postmaster Bal Budesha closed the branch at the village shop when it shut in February 2016.

The counter in Nettlebed, which was run at the petrol station and Spar shop on Port Hill, closed last month.

Malthurst, which runs the petrol station, said the service was no longer viable.

The counter moved there more than two years ago when the post office relocated from the church hall in High Street. Almost 650 people signed a petition opposing the closure.

Sarah Lambert, Post Office network operations area manager, said: “Since the closure of Post Office services at the above locations, we have continued to work to identify a solution that will enable us to restore services to the local communities.

“We are therefore planning to introduce a mobile service, which is a tried and tested way of maintaining service to smaller communities.”

The consultation will continue until April 17. To respond, call 03457 223344, email comments@post

office.co.uk or visit www.postofficeviews.co.uk and enter the code 401137.