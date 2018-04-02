Sound advice

THE sound system at Benson parish hall is not working properly.

Former councillor Ian Leppard told a council meeting: “It’s terrible — it whistles and bangs and just does not work.”

Mr Leppard also said that a fire exit at the hall was “dangerous” as the doors opened inwards rather than outwards and there was a drop down to the car park.

“If people were piling out you’d have broken limbs everywhere,” he said.