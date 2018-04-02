Protecting pavilion

BENSON Parish Council is to spend up to £2,400 on a plan to prevent legionella occurring in the village sports pavilion.

In January, a risk assessment was carried at the premises, which adjoin the parish hall in Sunnyside.

Now the council is to appoint Prime Compliance Services, which carried out the assessment, to implement a management plan.

Chairwoman Patrica Baylis said: “We don’t have legionella or anything like that but they pointed out that various things should be put in place to prevent legionella in the future.”

Legionellosis is a collective term for diseases caused by legionella bacteria including legionnaires’ disease, a potentially fatal form of pneumonia, as well as the less serious conditions of pontiac fever and lochgoilhead fever.

The bacteria are common in natural water sources, but usually in low numbers, and may also be found in purpose-built water systems.

The Health and Safety Executive says employers or the people responsible for premises need to take precautions to reduce the risks of exposure to legionella.