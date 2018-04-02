Monday, 02 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Protecting pavilion

BENSON Parish Council is to spend up to £2,400 on a plan to prevent legionella occurring in the village sports pavilion.

In January, a risk assessment was carried at the premises, which adjoin the parish hall in Sunnyside.

Now the council is to appoint Prime Compliance Services, which carried out the assessment, to implement a management plan.

Chairwoman Patrica Baylis said: “We don’t have legionella or anything like that but they pointed out that various things should be put in place to prevent legionella in the future.”

Legionellosis is a collective term for diseases caused by legionella bacteria including legionnaires’ disease, a potentially fatal form of pneumonia, as well as the less serious conditions of pontiac fever and lochgoilhead fever.

The bacteria are common in natural water sources, but usually in low numbers, and may also be found in purpose-built water systems.

The Health and Safety Executive says employers or the people responsible for premises need to take precautions to reduce the risks of exposure to legionella. 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33