Benson set for referendum

A REFERENDUM on Benson’s neighbourhood plan is expected to be held in early June.

The document, which is currently undergoing an independent examination, names three sites for 560 new homes.

Councillor Philip Murray told a meeting last week that the examiner John Slater was expected to produce his report this week.

Meanwhile, the council has agreed to set up a strategic masterplan committee in response to the level of proposed housing development in the village.

Cllr Murray said: “We’re the people on the ground who will see the disconnect between what has been promised and what happens.

“It’s about ensuring the development is done in accordance with the very, very detailed design guide we have produced.

“The thing that will make or break this is that we have a group of people who are on the ball about what is being done. It’s about delivery.”

Cllr Murray and Councillor Rob Workman will prepare a detailed proposal on the committee.

