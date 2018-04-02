Good guides

Council urged to take over enforcement of parking from police
ILLEGAL parking in South Oxfordshire’s towns and ... [more]
Monday, 02 April 2018
BENSON Parish Council may buy litter-pickers for the village’s guide group.
Councillor Tom Stevenson said the guides regularly tidied up around the village.
Former parish clerk Pete Eldridge said he had about 10 that he could lend the group in the interim.
02 April 2018
More News:
Council urged to take over enforcement of parking from police
ILLEGAL parking in South Oxfordshire’s towns and ... [more]
POLL: Have your say