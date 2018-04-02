‘Just say no’

BENSON Parish Council has been urged not to pay thousands of pounds towards resurfacing a village road.

Former parish councillor Ian Leppard was responding to a request by Mark Gray, Benson’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, to help pay for the work in Castle Square.

In October the council refused to contribute £17,000 but last month Cllr Gray asked members to reconsider.

But Mr Leppard said: “I would say ‘no’, you don’t reconsider this — it’s a dead duck.”