Fund-raiser cancelled

THE Millstream Day Centre in Benson has been forced to cancel its open gardens fund-raiser.

The event, planned for June 10, clashed with Ewelme’s and with no new residents offering to open their gardens, it was decided to axe the event.

It will take place again on June 9 next year. To take part, call Susan Rushton on (01491) 838711.

Meanwhile, a cake sale in aid the centre will be held at Bob’s Corner in High Street on April 28.

There will also be a Mediterranean evening in August and a quiz in October with the dates to be confirmed.