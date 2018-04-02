Cup winners

Monday, 02 April 2018

A MAN who set up a volunteer group to keep Benson clean is be honoured.

John Sharman, of Westfield Road, who launched the Benson Tidy Group last year, will receive the Don Fletcher Community Award for helping to improve the look and environment of the village in a “pro-active and innovative way”.

Students from Wallingford School’s community project will be awarded the Bob Griffiths Trophy for carrying out painting and refurbishment work around Benson.

The trophies will be presented at the annual town meeting on May 10. 

