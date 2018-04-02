Housebuilder to donate cash to three charities

THREE charities are set to benefit from a donation station at a new housing development in Benson.

Cala Homes, which has built Hopefield Grange, a development of 187 homes on land north of Littleworth Road, has unveiled a collection box at its show home.

Visitors are encouraged to pop a ball in the box to support either the Footsteps Foundation, Archway Foundation or Be Free YC. For every ball donated, Cala will donate £1.

The Footsteps Foundation, based in Dorchester, specialises in the rehabilitation of children and young adults with cerebral palsy, genetic disorders, epilepsy and other disorders.

The Archway Foundation helps people in Oxford and Abingdon who feel unwanted, excluded and forgotten, matching them with volunteer befrienders and social networks.

Be Free YC supports the lives and wellbeing of young carers across southern Oxfordshire with mentoring, peer support, guidance and advice.

Helen Colman, Cala’s sales and marketing director, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the fantastic work that these three causes do.”

Pictured are Susan Moxon and her daughter Emma with sales consultant Belinda Lodwick.