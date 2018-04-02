Re-equipped

Council urged to take over enforcement of parking from police
Monday, 02 April 2018
A ZIP wire and viper rope are to be installed at the St Helen’s Avenue play area in Benson next month.
The work will be carried out by HAGS, of Egham, and will take about a week.
The equipment was chosen by pupils at Benson Primary School.
02 April 2018
