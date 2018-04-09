Family in fire drama

AN appeal over plans for 95 homes in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 09 April 2018
FIREFIGHTERS were called to a house in Benson after an electronic dehumidifier caught fire.
The first floor of the property in Blenheim Place was full of smoke after the fire started in a bedroom.
Firefighters from Didcot, Wallingford and Goring were called just before 1am on Thursday last week.
The occupants, who included a baby and dog, got out of the house safely after being woken up by a smoke alarm.
Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a CO2 extinguisher and then used fans to blow the smoke out of the property.
Incident commander Andy Halstead said: “It was very fortunate the family had working smoke alarms and woke up when they did.”
09 April 2018
More News:
Girl holds egg hunt to help pay for school trip to India
A TEENAGER from Sonning Common organised ... [more]
POLL: Have your say