Family in fire drama

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a house in Benson after an electronic dehumidifier caught fire.

The first floor of the property in Blenheim Place was full of smoke after the fire started in a bedroom.

Firefighters from Didcot, Wallingford and Goring were called just before 1am on Thursday last week.

The occupants, who included a baby and dog, got out of the house safely after being woken up by a smoke alarm.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a CO2 extinguisher and then used fans to blow the smoke out of the property.

Incident commander Andy Halstead said: “It was very fortunate the family had working smoke alarms and woke up when they did.”