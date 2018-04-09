Monday, 09 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Family in fire drama

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a house in Benson after an electronic dehumidifier caught fire.

The first floor of the property in Blenheim Place was full of smoke after the fire started in a bedroom.

Firefighters from Didcot, Wallingford and Goring were called just before 1am on Thursday last week.

The occupants, who included a baby and dog, got out of the house safely after being woken up by a smoke alarm.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a CO2 extinguisher and then used fans to blow the smoke out of the property.

Incident commander Andy Halstead said: “It was very fortunate the family had working smoke alarms and woke up when they did.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33