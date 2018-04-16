Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A CAMPAIGN to catch speeding drivers may be coming to Benson.
Speed Watch allows residents to be trained in using a speed indication device to carry out speed checks and collate data without needing the police to be present.
Residents are concerned about the speed of drivers in Oxford Road, especially outside the primary school.
For more information, contact parish clerk Dianne Brooks on (01491) 825038.
