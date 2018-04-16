Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
THE Benson and Ewelme branch of the Royal British Legion raised more than £5,800 from last year’s Poppy Appeal.
This year’s appeal starts on October 27 and will run until the village Remembrance parade on November 11. During the appeal members hope to boost house-to-house collections.
For more information and to volunteer, contact pete@eldridgeweb.co.uk
16 April 2018
