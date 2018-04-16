Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A SPRING family disco will be held in Benson on April 20 from 6pm until 9pm at the parish hall.
There will be a bar, tuck shop for children, hot food, activities and dancing.
Tickets for the event, which is being organised by the Friends of Benson School, will be on sale soon.
