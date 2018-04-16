Monday, 16 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Family disco

A SPRING family disco will be held in Benson on April 20 from 6pm until 9pm at the parish hall.

There will be a bar, tuck shop for children, hot food, activities and dancing.

Tickets for the event, which is being organised by the Friends of Benson School, will be on sale soon.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33