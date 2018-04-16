How to tackle waste dump

RESIDENTS in Benson are being urged to report fly-tipping in the parish.

Parish clerk Dianne Brooks warns that it should only be cleared by council officers.

She said: “Please do not remove anything from the fly-tip site. If any evidence is removed, it could damage any potential prosecution.”

To report fly-tipping, contact South Oxfordshire District Council immediately on 03000 610610 or email admin.southoxford

@biffa.co.uk