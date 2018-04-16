Sprucing up

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
AN appeal has been made for volunteers to look after unloved tubs and planters around Benson.
The parish council will provide potting compost and you will also automatically be entered into the tubs competition with the chance to win a £20 voucher.
Call parish clerk Dianne Brooks on (01491) 825038 for more information.
