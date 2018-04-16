Monday, 16 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New fence to secure school field

FENCING is to be installed at a field used by children at Benson Primary School.

The playing field off Oxford Road belongs to the trustees of the Benson Church of England Voluntary School Trust and is for the benefit of the adjacent primary school.

Headteacher Helen Crolla said: “The school governors and the voluntary trustees have worked together to secure fencing for the field.

“The lead time on this is about six weeks but it does mean that for the summer months, the children will have a cleaner, safer area for play and sport.”

Last May the Henley Standard reported that concerns had been raised about people letting their dogs foul the area.

The trustees said the area was not a public playground but it had been “reasonably relaxed” about dog walkers using it until now.

They said: “Sadly, there has been an increasing problem with dogs being walked across, or worse, being allowed to run free without any attempt to clear up their mess.

“This is not acceptable, given the field’s principal use as the primary school playing field.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33