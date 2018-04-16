New fence to secure school field

FENCING is to be installed at a field used by children at Benson Primary School.

The playing field off Oxford Road belongs to the trustees of the Benson Church of England Voluntary School Trust and is for the benefit of the adjacent primary school.

Headteacher Helen Crolla said: “The school governors and the voluntary trustees have worked together to secure fencing for the field.

“The lead time on this is about six weeks but it does mean that for the summer months, the children will have a cleaner, safer area for play and sport.”

Last May the Henley Standard reported that concerns had been raised about people letting their dogs foul the area.

The trustees said the area was not a public playground but it had been “reasonably relaxed” about dog walkers using it until now.

They said: “Sadly, there has been an increasing problem with dogs being walked across, or worse, being allowed to run free without any attempt to clear up their mess.

“This is not acceptable, given the field’s principal use as the primary school playing field.”