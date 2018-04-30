Monday, 30 April 2018

Walk back to fitness

HEALTH walks are being held in Benson.

Most start at the parish hall and include:

Mondays, 2pm — 1 to 1.5 miles. A short walk for beginners or those recovering from illness or surgery.

Wednesdays, 10.30am — either three to four miles (60 to 75 minutes) or two miles (45 minutes) both finishing with coffee.

Wednesdays, 7pm — one hour walk through Benson village in summer, starting at Ewelme (Cow Common).

Saturdays, 9.30am — three to four miles (60 to 75 minutes), starting at Cow Common car park, Ewelme. Some hills involved. Finishes with coffee.

For more information, call Ann on (01491) 837564 or visit walkingforhealth.org.uk/walkfinder/
benson.health.walks

