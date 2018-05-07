Monday, 07 May 2018

Wedding picnic day

CHILDREN at Benson Primary School are to celebrate the royal wedding.

They will dress up in party clothes and have a picnic on the school field on May 18, the day before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Three pupils will also become “teachers” for the day. Headteacher Helen Crolla will choose a shadow headteacher and two shadow assistant headteachers out of pupils nominated for showing a good attitude to their learning while remembering the school values.

