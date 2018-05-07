Monday, 07 May 2018

By-election

A BY-ELECTION is set to be held for the vacant Benson and Crowmarsh seat on South Oxfordshire District Council.

The council has published a notice of election for the seat and nominations close at 4pm on May 10. The poll would take place on June 7.

Conservative councillor Richard Pullen quit last month.

