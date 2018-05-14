Villagers urged to back plan

VILLAGERS are being warned to support Benson’s neighbourhood plan or it will fail to prevent unwanted development.

The document will be discussed at a public meeting next week before it goes to referendum on June 28.

It names three sites for 560 new homes and includes the provision of an “edge road”, or bypass.

In a statement, the Benson plan group said: “If the majority of those who vote support the plan it will come into force with ‘full weight’ and future and outstanding applications for developments to the year 2033 will be determined in line with the allocations, policies, principles and standards specified in the plan.

“If, on the other hand, the majority of voters do not support the plan — even by a single vote — it falls away and none of its provisions have any weight.

“We would also lose the powers to contest other developments that will surely come forward between now and 2033, the period covered by the plan.

“The last two years will be lost and, should the village decide it does need a neighbourhood plan in the future, it will have to start the process again.”

Residents will be able to ask questions at the meeting, which will be held at the parish hall on Wednesday at 7.30pm.