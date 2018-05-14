Great Get Together refused £240 grant

BENSON Parish Council has refused to give a grant of £240 towards a community event celebrating the memory of the murdered MP Jo Cox.

The second annual Benson Great Get Together is set to be held at the youth hall this summer.

The organisers requested £47.25 to hire the hall, £79 for public liability insurance, £72 for posters and leaflets and £41.75 for tea, coffee and juice.

But Councillor Fiona Lovesey said: “Basically, we’re funding the whole thing.”

Councillor Dave Olley said it had always been the council’s policy to see the accounts of an organisation applying for a grant.

Vice-chairman Teresa McTeague said he event was worthwhile but approving the grants could potentially “open the floodgates” for other similar events.

Members agreed to waive the hall hire fee.

The first Get Together was held on the Benson Primary School playing field, off Oxford Road, last summer.

Mrs Cox, a mother-of-two, was Labour MP for Batley and Spen in West Yorkshire and chaired the all-party parliamentary group Friends of Syria.

She was shot and stabbed to death in Birstall, where she had been due to hold a constituency surgery, on June 16, 2016.

Five months later, Thomas Mair was jailed for life after being found guilty of her murder.

• The council awarded a £50 grant to Benson Nature Group for safeguarding and enhancing the village’s green spaces.