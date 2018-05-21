Friends grant

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
Monday, 21 May 2018
A GRANT of £2,300 has been awarded to the Friends of Benson School.
The group was given the money by developer Cala Homes and it will be spent on items for its wooded area, including more outdoor musical instruments, seating, wind chimes and bird feeders.
21 May 2018
