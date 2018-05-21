School walk

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
Monday, 21 May 2018
CHILDREN from Benson Primary School will be participating in Walk to School Week next week.
The week, organised by Sustainable Wallingford, aims is to encourage families to leave the car behind helping to reduce congestion and pollution and improve health.
21 May 2018
More News:
Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
No victory as tables are turned in annual schools quiz
TEAMS of parents and school staff went ... [more]
Guitar concert with tapas and wine raises £1,800 for hospice charity
A CONCERT in Sonning Common raised £1,800 for Sue ... [more]
POLL: Have your say