Warning to dog owners

SIGNS could be put up in Benson warning dog owners to pick up after their pets.

Councillor Philip Murray said the signs would be “strongly worded” and the council was looking at the cost of installation and possible locations.

He said: “If we have these signs up then maybe it will persuade some police community suppport officers to do the occasional spot check.

“It will at least give people a moment of pause.”

Last summer the council tried to shame dog owners who didn’t pick up after their pets by spray painting the evidence pink.

It says there has been an increase in dog fouling in recreation areas and on footpaths and pavements around the village.

Cllr Murray said if this continued then some of the green spaces would have to be fenced off and dogs banned from them.

