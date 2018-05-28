Benson pupils celebrate nuptials

CHILDREN at Benson Primary School dressed in party clothes and enjoyed a picnic with their families to celebrate the royal wedding.

More than 200 youngsters, including nursery children, joined in the fun on the playing field, many with Union flags. The children also had classroom activities based around the event, including designing a wedding cake. They coloured pictures of landmarks in London and learned more about Windsor Castle. Headteacher Helen Crolla said: “We had a lovely picnic with parents coming to join us. There was a really lovely community feel to it. The atmosphere in the school was really special.

“It was lovely for me to welcome everybody. The children all wore clothes as if they are attending the royal wedding. It’s lovely for them to be aware of events that will become part of their history and to be aware of public figures.

“It’s very important that they make their own memories.”

There was a hat and fascinator competition for staff judged later in the day by the school’s head boy and girl.