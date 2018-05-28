Monday, 28 May 2018

Plant sale

BENSON Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale at 6 College Farm, off High Street, next Saturday (June 2) from 9am to noon.

Tea or coffee and cake
will be served in the
garden.

A share of the proceeds will be donated to the Millstream Day Centre in the village.

