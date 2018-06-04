Boys can wear skirts to school... but not shorts
Monday, 04 June 2018
A BY-ELECTION for the vacant Benson and Crowmarsh seat on South Oxfordshire District Council will be held on Thursday.
It will be contested by Sue Cooper, from Ewelme, for the Liberal Democrats, Domenic Papa, from Benson, for the Conservatives and William Sorenson, from Warborough, for Labour.
The election was triggered by the the resignation of Conservative Richard Pullen in April.
04 June 2018
