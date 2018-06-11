Monday, 11 June 2018

Footballers have new goals thanks to housebuilder

BENSON Football Club’s under-14s team has bought new goal posts thanks to a donation of £500 from Cala Homes, which has built housing on land north of Littleworth Road in the village.

Laura Gilroy, a member of the club committee, said: “It’s rare we’re able to replace equipment like this so Cala’s generous donation was very well received. The new posts have seen plenty of goal celebrations since being installed.”

Pictured are players Adam, Kyle, Harvey, Iestya, Owen, Lewis, Clive Perryman (coach), Belinda Lodwick (Cala Homes), Alan Rootkin (coach), Guy, Will, Will Merritt (coach) and Finlay

