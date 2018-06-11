Monday, 11 June 2018

Decision deferred

A DECISION on whether to approve plans for 240 homes in Benson has been deferred.

David Wilson Homes wants to develop two pieces of land, one north of Watlington Road and The Sands and the other east of Hale Road.

The application was due to be considered by South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee but the decision was put back to allow for a site visit to take place.

Both sites have been earmarked for development in the Benson neighbourhood plan and the developer has agreed to build a section of an “edge road”, or bypass.

