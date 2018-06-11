Monday, 11 June 2018

A throwaway line...

A throwaway line...

THE true blue Tories will have some red faces after this howler in a leaflet for the by-election in the Benson and Crowmarsh ward of South Oxfordshire District Council, which took place yesterday (Thursday).

I don’t suppose it will have had much effect on the most likely result of a Tory hold but at least the losers can justifiably shout, “what a load of rubbish”....

