Gunman guilty

A MAN fired a BB gun at group of men in a bid to scare them, a court heard.

Alan Bumpass, of Sunnyside, Benson, denied possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence but was convicted at Oxford Crown Court on Monday.

The court heard that Bumpass was spotted in The Street, Wallingford, on November 15 chasing three men before firing two shots in their direction.

He was due to be sentenced on Wednesday.