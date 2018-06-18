Monday, 18 June 2018

Lego for dads

LEGO workshops with a Star Wars theme will be held to mark Father’s Day.

You-Superstar, which runs the workshops, is inviting children to join their dads for one of the 90-minute sessions, which will be held at Shiplake Memorial Hall tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm and Benson youth hall on Sunday at 2pm.

Each workshop will be working towards creating a huge Lego Endor forest containing trees, Ewok huts and a motorised speeder bike track.

The finished creations will be joined together in a large display featuring the company’s custom-built landing platform and Lego Imperial shuttle.

