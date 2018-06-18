Monday, 18 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Crowds flock to church fete

Crowds flock to church fete

MORE than people 400 attended the summer fete at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington.

Attractions included numerous stalls selling cakes, books, plants and bric-a-brac, a barbecue, beer tent and bouncy slide.

There was also a “chuck a sponge” game where children queued up to give rector Daniel Thomas a soaking. The Watlington town band played all afternoon.

The children’s photo competition was judged by local photographer Nicola Schafer.

Organiser Heather Morrison said: “We were blessed with wonderful sunshine and the fete was very well attended. The friends of St Leonard’s did sterling work serving afternoon teas.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33