Crowds flock to church fete

MORE than people 400 attended the summer fete at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington.

Attractions included numerous stalls selling cakes, books, plants and bric-a-brac, a barbecue, beer tent and bouncy slide.

There was also a “chuck a sponge” game where children queued up to give rector Daniel Thomas a soaking. The Watlington town band played all afternoon.

The children’s photo competition was judged by local photographer Nicola Schafer.

Organiser Heather Morrison said: “We were blessed with wonderful sunshine and the fete was very well attended. The friends of St Leonard’s did sterling work serving afternoon teas.”