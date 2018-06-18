Victory for Lib-Dems

THE Liberal Democrats won the by-election for the vacant Benson and Crowmarsh seat on South Oxfordshire District Council, taking it from the Conservatives.

Sue Cooper was elected with 1,048 votes, beating Conservative candidate Domenic Papa with 685 votes and Labour’s William Sorenson with 121 votes.

The turnout in last Thursday’s poll was 27.8 per cent.

The seat had been held by Conservative Richard Pullen until he quit in April.

Councillor Cooper returns to the authority after a seven-year absence. She was first elected to the council in 1991 and represented the old Benson and Ewelme ward for 20 years.

She served as chairman of the council and cabinet member for economic development.

Cllr Cooper said the by-election result was “extremely satisfying”, especially the size of her winning margin.

She said: “The support, particularly from Benson, was overwhelming on the day of the election. I had people coming up to me saying, ‘I’ve already voted for you, Sue’.”

She will hold the seat until the whole council is up for election in May.

Cllr Cooper lives in Ewelme and has been involved in many community organisations.