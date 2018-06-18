Return of chairman

A FORMER chairman of Benson Parish Council is set to take up the role again.

Bill Pattison, who rejoined the council earlier this year, is expected to formally take over at its meeting this month from Patricia Baylis.

She has been interim chairwoman since the death of chairwoman Pat Peers in December and the resignation of vice-chairman Jon Fowler for personal reasons.

Councillor Pattison was on the council for 14 years until he resigned in 2013 to concentrate on other projects and spend more time with his family. He was chairman from 2005 to 2012.

He was one of two new councillors appointed in March.

Cllr Pattison and his wife Hazel sell knitted tortoises to raise money for Rainbow the Tortoise, a charity which helps the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley, Wallingford toy library and RAW, formerly the Pathway Workshop, which sells hand-made garden and wildlife products made by people with disabilities.