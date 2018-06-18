Co-op set to move for revamp

A CONVENIENCE store in Benson wants to relocate temporarily while it undergoes refurbishment.

The Co-Op in the High Street has approached the parish council requesting a temporary shop in the parish hall car park in Sunnyside for between four and six weeks.

It has also approached South Oxfordshire District Council about whether using the Mill Stream car park would be feasible.

The move will probably take place in the autumn.

Teresa McTeague, who chairs the parish council’s halls committee, said members agreed to the move in principle but wanted strict conditions.

She said: “If they have that six-week period in September to October then we can probably accommodate that but if they decide on December that’s a different issue altogether.

“They want to keep some sort of presence for the village while the refurbishment is going on.

“In principle we do support it because we realise how important it is for all the parishioners to have access to a local shop, particularly those who haven’t got their own transport.”

Councillor Tom Stevenson suggested a condition that if the temporary shop remained beyond a certain date its fees would increase.

A meeting between the Co-op and the parish and district councils was due to be held this week.