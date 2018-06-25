School set to expand

WORK to expand Benson Primary School could start later this year.

Headteacher Helen Crolla, governors and members of the Benson Church of England Voluntary School Trust have discussed with the project manager where more classrooms could be built and how traffic could still access the site during the building process.

Mrs Crolla said it was likely that public consultation would take place before work started, probably in the autumn term.

In November Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, conducted a feasibility study of the site.

Drilling took place to test the soil beneath the playing field, off Oxford Road, and the car park, which belongs to the trust.

Benson’s neighbourhood plan says “enhancements” of the school will be required with the prospect of hundreds of new homes that will increase demand for places.