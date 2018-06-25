Monday, 25 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Summer fair

BENSON village fair will be held on the primary school playing field next Saturday, (June 30) from noon to 3pm.

Attractions will include zorbing, an inflatable obstacle course and other games, a tug of war contest, a barbecue, bar, stalls, vintage pop-up tea shop and live performances.

Parking will be available at Benson parish hall in Sunnyside.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33