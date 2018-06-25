Summer fair

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Monday, 25 June 2018
BENSON village fair will be held on the primary school playing field next Saturday, (June 30) from noon to 3pm.
Attractions will include zorbing, an inflatable obstacle course and other games, a tug of war contest, a barbecue, bar, stalls, vintage pop-up tea shop and live performances.
Parking will be available at Benson parish hall in Sunnyside.
25 June 2018
More News:
Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Graduate adds to charity’s Wall of Hope in dad’s memory
A GRADUATE from Sonning Common raised £2,740 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say