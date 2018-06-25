Art exhibition

BENSON Art Group will hold its 25th annual exhibition over two days next month.

There will be a selection of work in pastels, oil, watercolour, pen and wash and water-based oil covering landscapes, portraits, wildlife, flowers and still life.

The exhibition will be held at the Watercress Centre in Ewelme on July 6 from 7pm to 9pm and at the Millstream Day Centre in Benson on July 7 from 10am to noon.