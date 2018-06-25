Residents to vote on plans

RESIDENTS of Watlington and Benson will vote whether to approve their respective neighbourhood plans on Thursday.

The documents, which have taken years to complete, name sites for new housing and both include provision of an “edge road”, or bypass.

In Watlington three sites have been allocated for at least 260 new houses. These are:

• Between the B4009 Britwell Road and B480 Cuxham Road, which could take 140 homes with a small amount of employment space.

• Off Pyrton Lane, which could accommodate 60 dwellings and also provide space for Watlington Primary School or for Icknield Community College to expand.

• Off Cuxham Road and Willow Close, which could take between 38 and 60 homes.

In Benson three sites have been allocated for about 560 new homes. These are:

• North of Littleworth Road, which could take 240 homes.

• Off Hale Road (80 units).

• North and north-east of The Sands (240 units).

The new developments would have 40 per cent “affordable” homes, meaning they would cost less than the market rate to buy or rent.

Both communities would receive 25 per cent of Community Infrastructure Levy revenue from developers with a “made” or approved plan, compared with 15 per cent without one.

If a majority of voters support a plan it will have legal standing as it will become part of South Oxfordshire District Council’s local plan and will have to be taken into account when decisions are taken on planning applications.

The polls will be open from 7am to 10pm.

The polling stations in Watlington will be located at the parish office in Old School Place and at the Fox and Hounds pub in Christmas Common.

In Benson the polling station will be at the parish hall in Sunnyside.